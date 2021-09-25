Zacks: Analysts Expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos stock opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.