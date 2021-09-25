Citigroup Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.