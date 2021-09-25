Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.