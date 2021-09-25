FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $325.00 at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $226.60 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

