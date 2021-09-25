BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,425 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $60.79 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

