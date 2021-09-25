AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.55. AAON has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AAON by 482.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AAON by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

