Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.