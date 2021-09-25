Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $355,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

SNAP stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock worth $300,417,072 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

