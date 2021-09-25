Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,796,087 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $91,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.