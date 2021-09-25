Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

