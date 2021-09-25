CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 56,170 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.