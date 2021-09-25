KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.13% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KURE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

