Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $314,000 Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zynga were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.