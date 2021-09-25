Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.62

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.62 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 55.35 ($0.72). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.71), with a volume of 14,783,059 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.00.

In related news, insider Chris O?Shea acquired 45,150 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 95,328 shares of company stock worth $4,631,402.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

