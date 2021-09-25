Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.56. 86,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 345,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRW. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

