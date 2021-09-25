Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.53

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.53 and traded as high as C$14.89. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 16,272 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.53.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,571.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

