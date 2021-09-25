Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 91.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 155.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

