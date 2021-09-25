National Asset Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

