National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 46,375.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of SPXE opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.