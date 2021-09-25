National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.52 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

