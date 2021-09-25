Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 871.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

