Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 258.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of REGENXBIO worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

RGNX opened at $42.32 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

