Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Miller Industries worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $398.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

