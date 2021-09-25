Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,120. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $972.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.