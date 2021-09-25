National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

