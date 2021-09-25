SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its position in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.