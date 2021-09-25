Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 10,672 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,672 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.56 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

