Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,550 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

