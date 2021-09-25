David Carberry Purchases 50,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry bought 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.