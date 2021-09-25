David Carberry Purchases 50,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry bought 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.
