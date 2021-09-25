Insider Buying: Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Buys $31,600.00 in Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.