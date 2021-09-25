Westpac Banking Corp Takes $452,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

