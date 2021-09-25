Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 47,203 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

