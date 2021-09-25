Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 964,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 138,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Quanterix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87,159 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $895,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

