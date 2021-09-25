Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 485,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 86,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

