Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post $134.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $135.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $522.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $636.56 million, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

