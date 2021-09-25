Westpac Banking Corp Has $322,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,149 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

