$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

