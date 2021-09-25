Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

