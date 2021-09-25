Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.25.

INSP opened at $247.06 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

