Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,589 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMSF stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

