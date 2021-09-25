Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid balance sheet and liquidity position keep aiding its initiatives to undertake strategic acquisitions, which are expected to continue enhancing service offerings, diversifying revenues and expanding global footprint. Additionally, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on the back of earnings strength and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Higher operating expenses might hurt bottom line to some extent as well.”

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.9% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 172,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

