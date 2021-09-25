Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 6,419 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

