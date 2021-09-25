John W. Giambalvo Buys 4,672 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

