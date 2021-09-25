Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $352.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.52. The company has a market cap of $995.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

