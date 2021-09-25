Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,704,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

SBSW stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

