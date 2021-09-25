The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 7.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,171,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,865,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

WTER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 323.46% and a negative net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

