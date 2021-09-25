AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Up 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.65. 6,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 17,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

