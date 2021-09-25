Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,004 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

