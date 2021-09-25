CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 95.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.