Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 803 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

